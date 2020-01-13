Arjun Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan And Other Celebs Play Football

Bollywood actors like Arjun Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan were seen playing a football match in Mumbai along with other celebrities. The friendly match that they played was a charity match for 'Playing for Humanity'.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.