Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Others Praise Trailer Of Deepika Padukone Starrer 'Gehraiyaan'

As the release date of the highly anticipated film, Gehraiyaan inches closer, makers are leaving no stones unturned to create a massive buzz around the film. Recently, the makers of Gehraiyaan dropped the trailer of the film and it has doubled fans' excitement for the film.

Not just fans but several celebrities from the film fraternity have taken to their social media handles and are all praise for the Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer, Gehraiyaan.

'Can't wait': Celebrities react to Gehraiyaan trailer

From Arjun Kapoor to Bhumi Pednekar, celebrities have been all praise for the Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer since the makers of Gehraiyaan released the movie's trailer.

Actor Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and shared the trailer of the film in an Instagram story. The Half Girlfriend used two simple words to describe his feeling: "love it". Take a look at his story below:

Alia Bhatt, too, took to her Instagram handle and shared the trailer of Gehraiyaan. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress echoed Kapoor, as she wrote: "Love, Love, Love !!!" along with heart emojis. Deepika Padukone reshared the story and wrote, "thank you". Here's a look at Alia's story:

Janhvi Kapoor too joined the bandwagon and shared the trailer of the film on her Instagram handle. Impressed by the trailer, the actress wrote, "What a brilliant trailer". She added a 'can't wait' sticker to the story. Take a look at Jahnvi's story below:

Baahubali fame Tamannaah Bhatia shared the trailer and wrote, "Can't wait to watch this, good luck to the team (with a smiley emoticon)."She also added a 'love this' sticker to the story.

Bala actor Bhumi Pednekar simply shared the trailer on her Instagram story and wrote, "love you all". Take a look at Bhumi's story below:

More about Gehraiyaan

Gehraiyaan's plot centres around modern-day relationships. The movie is helmed by renowned director, Shakun Batra. In the latest voice notes shared by the characters, they used terms like 'Emotions will sink deeper', 'choices will have consequences,' 'love will get complicated', 'relationships will get twisted' as they dive into the 'world of Gehraiyaan'.

The film is jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Jouska Films. It stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa in lead roles. Additionally, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor will be seen in supporting roles. The film is slated for release on Amazon Prime Video on 11 February 2022.

(Image: @arjunkapoor/@siddhantchaturvedi/@aliaabhatt)