Arjun Kapoor And Anshula Wish Janhvi On Her 24th Birthday With A Heartfelt Note & Pictures

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor penned a heartfelt birthday note for their sister and actor Janhvi Kapoor. As Janhvi Kapoor ringed in her 24th birthday on Saturday, the actor was showered with oodles of love and wishes from her family and friends.

The 'Panipat' star shared a delightful picture of himself with the birthday girl where he was seen walking ahead while holding Janhvi's hand. The snap is a throwback picture from the time when the brother-sister duo appeared for the first time together on a TV show. Arjun wrote, "Happy birthday @janhvikapoor !!! I can’t promise much except like this picture you shall always have my support & hand wherever you go & whichever path you seek.." [sic]

Meanwhile, Anshula shared some throwback pictures goofing around with Janhvi and concluded the album with a perfect family portrait featuring father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor.

"Happy birthday sunshine @janhvikapoor you are so much stronger and braver than you give yourself credit for and there’s nothing in this world that you can’t conquer when you set your mind to it. You find joy in all the hidden corners and in the littlest of things - and that’s something I hope I can learn from you. You love with all your heart and you deserve all the joyful, sunshiny love the universe has to offer in multitude! May you realize every dream you dream, may you unleash your magic in all its glory without holding anything back, May you always be surrounded by laughter, yummy food, palkova, hugs and happiness.. I hope you always feel a force field around yourself that lets you know that you are loved, you are safe, and you’re not alone. I love you with all my heart. #MyBaeBestBae #SistersBeforeMisters," Anshula wrote on Instagram.

Janhvi in response to both Arjun and Anshula wrote, "I love you" in the comments section.

