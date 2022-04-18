Arjun Kapoor And Bhumi Pednekar Begin Shoot For 'The Lady Killer' In Manali; Share Pics

Actor Arjun Kapoor is all set to star alongside Bhumi Pednekar in his next venture The Lady Killer. This marks the first collaboration between the two stars. The film is touted to be a romantic thriller and will be helmed by Ajay Bahl. The forthcoming film is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Shaailesh R Singh.

After announcing the film on their respective Instagram handles, recently, Arjun and Bhumi kickstarted the film's shoot in Manali. They took to their social media handles and also shared glimpses from the same.

Bhumi Pednekar & Arjun Kapoor share glimpses of Manali

On Monday, Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram stories and shared glimpses of Himachal Pradesh where she will be shooting with Arjun Kapoor for their next project. In the first picture, Bhumi posed for a happy selfie with Arjun Kapoor where the two were seen sitting on a flight. The next pic had the beautiful scenic location of the mountainous region of the Himachal Pradesh.“Home for the next few days,” Bhumi wrote, tagging “Solang Valley, Himachal Pradesh” as the location. Arjun also took to his Instagram and shared the update with his fans and followers. Sharing the beautiful pic of Solang Valley, the Gunday actor wrote “A new start. Film number 18. Here we go". Here take a look-

Arjun Kapoor announces The Lady Killer

Arjun Kapoor had earlier announced the film on Instagram and mentioned, "Isme Thrill hai. Romance Hai. Emotion Hai. Suspense Hai!!! Presenting to you, #TheLadykiller. A thrilling, nerve-racking love story & my most ambitious film yet. Thank you my director @ajaybahl66 for your belief in me." He also gave a glimpse of his look in the film while sharing the poster. Here take a look-

Apart from this, the Ishaqzaade actor in a press statement shared his thoughts on being a part of the thriller and said, “When the script of The Lady Killer came my way, I was hooked! It was gripping, intriguing & emotionally charged I couldn’t put the script down from the moment I started reading it. I am very excited to be a part of this journey with my amazing producers Bhushan sir Shaailesh sir and of course my director Ajay Bahl sir. I can't wait to begin prep for my role, it's going to be my most challenging role yet but I’m excited!"

