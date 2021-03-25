Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora Attend Amrita's Bash With Karisma & Manish; See Inside Pics

On Wednesday night, Amrita Arora organised a small get-together at her residence. Many stars like Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Natasha Poonawala, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Manish Malhotra among others, graced the event. In no time, photos from the fun-filled party surfaced all over social media. Fans swooned over Malaika and Arjun's cosy pic and dropped endearing comments. Manish Malhotra, Amrita and Maheep gave a sneak-peek into the bash on their Instagram profiles.

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives actor posted a group picture in which the entire gang smiled away to glory. Sharing the same, Maheep wrote, "Nights like these." She also shared another portrait from their party and captioned it, "Squad Goals." In another picture that surfaced on the image-sharing platform, Arjun made a quirky expression while he was seated next to his girlfriend, Malaika Arora. While the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor pulled off an all-black outfit, Malaika stunned in a maroon jumpsuit. Karisma sported a baggy shirt, whereas Amrita kept it casual in a loose tee.

Inside Amrita Arora's party

(Source: Karan Johar's Instagram)

Earlier, Arjun and Malaika were spotted outside Bebo's residence as they made a joint visit to her house. While Kapoor wore a red-checkered t-shirt, Arora kept it chic with her jacket. The two stars had gone to meet Kareena Kapoor Khan, who gave birth to her baby boy, on February 21. The duo visited her residence on the very day she got discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. They took a moment and individually posed for the paps. However, after meeting Khan, they left for home in separate cars.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor last graced the silver screen with Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, opposite Parineeti Chopra. He plays the role of a Haryanvi police officer, Pinky Dahiya. He will now be seen in the upcoming movie, Bhoot Police, alongside Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Helmed by Pawan Kripalani, the movie will release in the cinemas on September 10. The makers also shared a spooky poster, which revealed the theme of the film. "Get ready to scream with laughter! Bhoot Police arrives on 10th Sept! New Normal Is Paranormal," wrote Jacqueline on Instagram.

(Promo source: Manish Malhotra Instagram)

