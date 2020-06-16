Arjun-Priyanka Vs Arjun-Deepika: Which Is Better On-screen Pair?

Arjun Kapoor is one star who has made his mark in Bollywood with a number of films. The actor has over the years worked with an array of directors, actors and more. Kapoor who has often been seen on the big screen alongside Parineeti Chopra has also worked with stars like Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone. Below are details on who makes a better in lead alongside Arjun Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra or Deepika Padukone?

Priyanka Chopra or Deepika Padukone; who is better in lead with Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in Finding Fanny

Finding Fanny saw the strong romance between Deepika Padukone and Arjun Kapoor. The film followed the life of Ferdie who was set to woo and win over his beloved Fanny. The various love scenes between Kapoor and Padukone were light and heart-warming. The film also showcased many other self-absorbed characters who took a road trip together to find an estranged lover. The film had an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor.

Finding Fanny was a bi-lingual released in Hindi and English across the globe in 2014. Interestingly, the Homi Adajania directorial was Deepika Padukone's first bi-lingual. The movie was produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films. The film's many soundtracks as well were another element adding to it's popularity.

Arjun Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra in Gunday

Gunday is one of those films of Arjun Kapoor's career where he was widely appreciated for his chemistry with another lead character Ranveer Singh. The film featured Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor along with Priyanka Chopra who was seen in a pivotal role in the movie. Gunday helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, was based on the story about two best friends and outlaws, who fall in love with a cabaret dancer, which causes rivalry and misunderstandings between them.

The movie performed moderately well at the box office. The film received much praise for not only its crisp storyline but also for it's various soundtracks. One of the songs, Tune Maari Entryaan is one of the best examples. Arjun Kapoor's romance with Priyanka Chopra was also highly seen in the heart-breaking song, Saiyaan where a lovestruck and heartbroken Kapoor takes a journey with Chopra to get her to meet the love of her life.

