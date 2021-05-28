Arjun Kapoor And Sonakshi Sinha Are Now Neighbours As Former Buys 4BHK Sky-villa In Bandra

The news of Sonakshi Sinha buying a sky-villa at a posh Bandra skyscraper recently came out. The actor has now been joined by her Tevar co-star Arjun Kapoor, who has also made one of the villas in this building his luxurious abode. Scroll further to know more details about the actor’s recent investment.

Arjun Kapoor buys 4BHK sky-villa in Bandra

According to Bollywood Hungama, The Sardar Ka Grandson star’s recent property investment is at the 26-floor tall, 81 Aureate in the Bandra West neighbourhood of Mumbai. Arjun Kapoor’s luxurious 4BHK haven offers picturesque views of the Arabian Sea, Bandra Worli Sea Link and the city’s sparkly skyline. The building has a total of 81 of these exclusively designed sky-villas by the world-renowned designer HBA. There is no confirmation about the precise amount paid by the actors, however, it has been estimated to be around Rs. 20 to 23 crore priced at approximately Rs. 48,000 per square feet. Some of the amenities which are a part of the posh society include Pool Bar, Jacuzzi, Barbeque corner, Gym, Spa, Yoga deck, Mini Golf, Open café, Pet corner, Concierge services, Business lounge, Kids play area and a library among others.

Arjun Kapoor on the work front

The actor was recently seen in the movie Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, wherein he played the titular role of Satinder Pinky Dahiya opposite Parineeti Chopra. The movie released in theatres on March 19, 2021, after being postponed a number of times due to the ongoing pandemic. The movie was directed by Dibakar Banerjee and also featured Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta. The critically acclaimed film recently released online on Amazon Prime Video.

After this, he was seen in the lead role as Amreek Singh in the movie Sardar Ka Grandson, which released on Netflix on May 18, 2021. The actor shared screen space with Neena Gupta in this movie too. The movie was directed by Kaashvie Nair and was bankrolled under the banners T-Series, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment. Its ensemble cast also featured Aditi Rao Hydari and John Abraham in cameo roles.

