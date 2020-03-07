Arjun Kapoor Asks Fans To Go Eco-friendly Ahead Of Holi 2020

Just ahead of Holi, actor Arjun Kapoor took to his social media to share a special message. This is not the first time that the actor stood for something and delivered a special message to his fans. Arjun Kapoor is known to often take initiatives and also take to his social media to share social messages with his fans in order to encourage them to try and be a part of a better change as well.

Arjun Kapoor shares a social message ahead of Holi 2020

For this one, Arjun shared a picture on his social media story. In the frame, two steel bottles are seen sitting on a marble table. Written below the picture was a social message where Arjun Kapoor encouraged his fans to celebrate Earth Day on a daily basis. He also insisted that they make conscious efforts to make small changes that will lead to a big difference.

Kapoor also made an effort to start a challenge and asked his fans what they are doing to make a difference. Arjun Kapoor asked his fans to further tag their friends and challenge them to make a difference. He also added that they can post a picture and tag a particular Instagram handle. He made use of hashtags like #earthday #enviromment #plastic #duniya2020 and tagged Priyanka Khanna in the post.

Recently, Arjun Kapoor took to his social media to share a post about Women's Day. In the video, the actor is seen talking about the 'Wonder Women' in his life. He shared how he has grown up around a lot of women and how his sisters and his mother impacted his life in a major way.

