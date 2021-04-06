Arjun Kapoor Asks Fans To 'spot The Difference' Between Pictures; Janhvi Kapoor Responds

On Monday, April 5, 2021, actor Arjun Kapoor posted two new images from one of his latest photoshoots on Instagram. The actor challenged his Instagram followers to "spot the difference" between the two photos in the caption of the message. Arjun is seen in both photos sitting on a hanging swing seat hammock with one palm on his face. Although the first photograph shows Arjun smiling, the second depicts him with a stern expression. Arjun Kapoor can be seen wearing a grey sleeveless sweatshirt with a hoodie and has paired it with a pair of black sweatpants.

Arjun Kapoor's latest picture sparks banter with Janhvi Kapoor

The highlight of the post was not the picture itself, but the banter between Arjun Kapoor’s sister Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. Like the scores of people who took to the comments to try and understand and spot the difference between the two pictures, Janhvi Kapoor also came up with a response. Her hilarious response said that the difference between his expressions between the two pictures was similar to the expression he had when he thought Janhvi had stopped dancing Kathak by the dinner table vs when he realised that she had started dancing again. Arjun Kapoor replied to the comment with a single word that read, “Waaah”.

Other people also tried to guess what could possibly be the difference between the two pictures. Many people commented saying that the difference lay in his eyes. Others said that he was smiling in one picture while he could be seen frowning in the other. People did not just stop there, they also commented on the picture saying that the actor looked great and that they really loved him.

Arjun Kapoor, on April 1, 2021, posted a picture of himself posing with a mangalsutra. He said that it was a prop from the sets of Ki and Ka. Speaking about the film and the prop he said, “A piece of memorabilia from ki & ka !!! Missing the set and missing the on screen Ki... this film was personal as I chose it for my mom and it’s now even more personal after working with Bebo and Balki sir... I think we need a sequel 😉 what say @kareenakapoorkhan ?”. Arjun Kapoor shared the photo on the occasion of the film completing 5 years at the box office.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.