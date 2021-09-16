Arjun Kapoor Asks Jacqueline Fernandez To Leave His Van, Here Is The Reason; WATCH

Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez have been on a fun-filled ride with their horror-comedy Bhoot Police hitting the right chord with the audience after premiering on September 10, 2021, on Disney+ Hotstar. The Half Girlfriend actor recently caught up with Jacqueline on his new digital chat show Bak Bak with Baba, which was launched in August. The interesting chat session was uploaded by Arjun on his Instagram handle recently, leaving fans in splits with the duo's hilarious banter. The duo discussed several topics like food, crushes as well as handling social media trolling.

In an interesting turn of events, Arjun jokingly told his co-star to leave his van, following their difference of opinions on the sensitive subject of food. Calling her the 'social media queen,' Arjun pretended to be offended when the Roy actor didn't agree to his concept of 'emotional eating'. Their latest flick, Bhoot Police, also starring Saif Ali Khan and Yami Gautam has been well received by the audience since its release.

Arjun and Jacqueline Fernandez engage in a fun banter

Taking to his social media handle on Thursday, September 16, Arjun shared the episode and wrote,"#BakBakWithBaba The Bak Bak continues, this time with the social media queen @jacquelinef143[sic]." Their fun-filled interaction reached its peak when Arjun asked his co-actor what food item would she opt for when she is happy as well as one when she is sad. Fernandez responded by saying that she doesn't understand the concept of 'emotional eating' and eats only to gain energy. However, her refusal to have an emotional connection with food left Arjun acting disappointed, and he said, "Please leave my van", adding “It was fun while it lasted but toodles."

However, Jacky added that she loves to celebrate food, and also spoke about her problematic relationship with food in her early years.

"There was a phase in my 20s when I did turn to food and that was late at night. I lived alone so it was like cake, ice cream, anything crispy. I actually did have a terrible relationship with food and then I went starving for a week which is really bad for you. So, now it’s about knowing that I don’t need to turn to it, tomorrow is another day and we will get through it.”

Arjun's Bak Bak with Baba marked its release this year, on August 3. The actor can be seen engaging in fun banters and candid conversations with film industry members as well as his family members.

(Image: @arjunkapoor/Instagram)