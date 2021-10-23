Arjun Kapoor Asks Kareena To Turn Photographer For Him; "block Your Dates For Photoshoots"

Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor seem to share a fun bond. While the two actors have starred in the 2016 film Ki And Ka, they also have a bond is also because of Kareena's best friend Malaika Arora who is dating Arjun Kapoor. On Arjun Kapoor's latest post for Malaika's birthday, Kareena dropped a fun comment and asked for photo credits. The Ishaqzaade actor also came up with a rather funny reply.

Kareena Kapoor recently dropped a comment on Arjun Kapoor's latest post for her girlfriend Malaika Arora's birthday. As Arjun Kapoor shared a loved up photo, Kareena asked for photo credits and wrote, "I want photo credit Arjun kapoor ji." Arjun Kapoor took to his IG stories and shared a screenshot of Kareena's comment. Replying to Kareena, the Bhoot Police actor tagged her and wrote, "only asking you to take my pictures now... Blocking your dates at 2/3 photoshoots at Mehboob as always." He also added a wink and laughing emojis. Bebo reshared the story and wrote, "Happy birthday to you too" and added a red heart emoticon.

Arjun Kapoor's post for Malaika

As Malaika Arora recently rang into her 48th birthday, Arjun Kapoor shared a loved-up photo with her. The actor also penned a heartfelt and thoughtful note for Malaika. He wrote, "On this day or any other all I want is to make you smile... May this year you smile the mostest." Several Bollywood divas showered love on the couple.

When Arjun Kapoor teased Kareena with a funny birthday post for her

This is not the first time Arjun Kapoor teased Kareena. Two days after Bebo's 41st birthday, Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to wish her. The 2 States actor shared a Bhoot Police BTS photo, featuring him, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur in focus and Kareena Kapoor in the background. Sharing the photo, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Happy belated birthday Bebo !!! I just wanted an excuse to post this image of Tim, Nawab Saab & Me but we all know even out of focus you shall always be the centre of attention in every frame..." Kareena reacted to the photo and wrote, "Oiiiii so true your caption is…always gonna steal the boys thunder…love you tons."

