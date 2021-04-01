Arjun Kapoor Asks To 'sweat Now' And 'shine Later' As He Walks With Dumb-bells; See Pic

On March 31, 2021, Arjun Kapoor took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture featuring himself. In the picture, he can be seen working out in a garden-like area. One can also see him holding dumb-bells in his hands and walking forward. The place tagged in the picture is Alibaug. Sharing the candid picture, the Ishaqzaade actor asked his fans and followers to ‘sweat’ and ‘shine’.

In the picture, Arjun can be seen donning an oversized grey tank top which he paired with black shorts. His hair is messy, and the actor can be seen flaunting his intense look. One can also see him showing off his biceps. As for the caption, he wrote, “sweat now, shine later” with a string of emoticons.

As soon as Arjun Kapoor's fitness picture was uploaded, many of his fans and followers were quick enough to like the post and drop positive comments. Anshula Kapoor dropped fire emojis. Fitness coach, Drew Neal commented, “You have surely been doing a lot of sweating. That shine is going to be bright”. A fan commented, “My favourite” with a heart-eyed face emoji. Another one wrote, “Stunning”. A user commented, “Looking Killer Day By Day...Go ahead” with fire emojis. Another one wrote, “Your hard work shown what a dedication fab so fit” with red hearts.

Recently, Arjun treated his fans and followers with a series of snaps from his latest photoshoot. In the monochrome pictures, one can see him donning a white t-shirt. His long hair is neatly made and beard is well-trimmed. The actor can be seen wearing various intense expressions in each photo. He captioned his post as, “Up Close & personal. ‘#WhiteTseries”. He further tagged the photographer, Rohan Shrestha.

Many of his fans and followers dropped red heart and fire emoticons on the pictures. A fan commented, “Dynamic Look” with several heart-eyed face emoticons. Another one wrote, “So handsome sir”. A netizen commented, “I don't know but every time I see u u reminds me of my brother, there is no resemblance but still... Khush abaad raho” with a pair of heart-eyed face emoticons. Another one wrote, “Awesome”.

A peek into Arjun Kapoor's photos

Image Source: Arjun Kapoor's Instagram

