Arjun Kapoor Begins Dubbing For Upcoming Pawan Kripalani's Horror-comedy 'Bhoot Police'

Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram on Saturday, August 7, to share an exciting new update about his upcoming film, Bhoot Police. The actor commenced dubbing for the film and gave his followers a sneak-peek into his dubbing session. Bhoot Police is a horror comedy film.

Arjun Kapoor in Bhoot Police

Kapoor also took to Instagram last month to share his first look from the film. He will take on the character of Chiraunji in the film. He captioned the image, ‘Unravel the mysterious door of supernatural powers with laughter! Meet CHIRAUNJI in #BhootPolice.’

In the first look the actor shared on Instagram, he can be seen wearing an oversized black outfit. He also has a knife-shaped pendant around his neck and is wearing several rings. He gives the camera an intense look while holding a torch in his hand.

More about Bhoot Police

Bhoot Police will revolve around a group of ghost hunters. It will trace their mysterious and hilarious adventures. Apart from Arjun Kapoor, the film will also star Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam and Javed Jaffrey.

Bhoot Police was earlier meant to be a theatrical release, but, it is now all set to release digitally via the online streaming platform, Disney+Hotstar. The film will be helmed by Pawan Kripalani, the man behind Ragini MMS and Phobia.

Arjun Kapoor was most recently seen in Sardar ka Grandson, which was released on Netflix. The film revolves around Amreek Singh, played by Kapoor, who must reunite his ailing grandmother with her ancestral home. However, he must overcome the obstacles that come in his path and deal with complicated cross-border affairs. Arjun Kapoor stars alongside Neena Gupta and Rakul Preet Singh in the film.

Arjun Kapoor also has Ek Villain Returns in the pipeline. The film will be helmed by Mohit Suri and is to be jointly produced by Balaji Motion Pictures in collaboration with T-Series. The film is a sequel to the 2014 film, Ek Villain. The film will see John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in lead roles alongside Arjun Kapoor. The film is presently set for its release in 2022.

With inputs from ANI

Image:Arjun Kapoor-Instagram

