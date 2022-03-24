Arjun Kapoor Blushes As Paps Call Him "Mama" After Sonam Kapoor's Pregnancy Announcement

The Kapoor-Ahuja family is currently waiting to welcome a new bundle of joy to their family as Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announced their pregnancy. Ever since the couple revealed they are pregnant, they are receiving warm wishes from their friends in the industry and fans. Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor also expressed his excitement to become a maternal uncle. While he was attending a launch event in Mumbai, the actor's happiness was evident on his face as he could not stop smiling when some photographers called him "Mama."

Arjun Kapoor recently accompanied Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Anil Kapoor, his sister Anshula and more for a launch event in Bandra, Mumbai. The actor looked dapper in a blue t-shirt and black bottoms. After arriving at the venue, he interacted with the media personnel outside the event and also posed for some pictures. A video of the actor is currently going viral as he could not stop smiling when one of the photographers said, "Mama ban gaye," (you have become a maternal uncle now.)

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja's pregnancy announcement

Earlier this week, Sonam Kapoor took the internet by storm as she dropped some adorable pictures of her flaunting her baby bump. In the photos, the Neerja star wore a black coloured bodysuit and held her baby bump, while Anand Ahuja had his hands wrapped around him. Sharing the news, the actor wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you." The entire film industry, including Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and more, sent the couple warm wishes and heartfelt messages. Veteran star Anil Kapoor also expressed his excitement to become a grandfather. Here are the couple's beautiful pictures.

Arjun Kapoor also sent his heartfelt wishes to the parents-to-be. Taking to his IG stories, Arjun Kapoor shared Sonam Kapoor's picture and expressed his excitement over the news. He wrote, "Time to be mamu," in the story. "Good things happen to good people," he further added to the story.

Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor/@sonamkapoor