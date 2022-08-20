Arjun Kapoor Calls Himself An 'underrated' Actor; 'It's Culture & Nature Of This Business'

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is currently riding high on the success of his latest action thriller, Ek Villain Returns, which received a good response from the audience. Kapoor garnered heaps of praises for his performance in the Mohit Suri directorial project. With Ek Villain Returns' terrific response at the box office, Arjun Kapoor recently reflected on his journey in Bollywood and called himself a 'bit underrated' and an 'underdog' as an actor.

Arjun Kapoor calls himself an 'underdog'

Arjun Kapoor entered the world of acting with the 2012 romance drama Ishaqzaade, co-starring Parineeti Chopra in the lead role. Post his debut movie, the actor witnessed several ups and downs in his career. While some of his films did extraordinarily well, some also faced box office failures. He has been a part of movies like Gunday, Ki & Ka, Bhoot Police, Half Girlfriend, Finding Fanny, 2 States, and many others.

Recently, in a candid interaction with Indian Express, Arjun called himself an 'underrated' actor and an 'underdog'. Moreover, he also said that 'people believe him to be a mainstream hero'. Arjun stated:

" I feel I am generally a bit underrated and more of an underdog when it comes to performance. People imagine that I am a better mainstream hero. But I guess it is the culture and nature of of this business, where sometimes, because of the lineage you come from, or the kind of expressive nature you have off camera where you’re unabashedly filmy, and I am kind of unapologetically that, so maybe that kind of takes more precedence over your regard for the purity of cinema. But I have both in equal measure."

The actor also emphasized the fact that people discuss the craft on social media platforms but have little knowledge about it. He continued:

"The problem is, right now to be able to speak about craft. I’ve not heard one person having an actual conversation about craft when it comes to the media or social media about an actor. I feel people who are discussing craft don’t know it themselves. The craft they’ve learnt is clickbait, and it is an easy craft, it means talking negatively about everything. What’s tougher is to have two lines written with logical sense. At some point, critics and commercialism need to align a little more"

For the unversed, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor has several projects in his kitty including Kuttay, The Lady Killer, and Kaneda.