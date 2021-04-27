Arjun Kapoor Calls Janhvi 'curious', Says She's 'unlike' What He Had Expected Her To Be

Actor Arjun Kapoor is often seen praising the women around him. Whether it's his girlfriend Malaika or his sisters Anshula, Khushi, and Janhvi, Arjun never fails to accept that he learns a lot from them. In a recent chat, Arjun described Janhvi as 'curious' and said that she is unlike what he had expected her to be.

Arjun Kapoor calls his sister Janhvi Kapoor 'curious'

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the 2 States actor recently talked about what he learns from his sisters Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula and what he likes about them. The Ishaqzaade actor expressed his views about Janhvi Kapoor and called her curious. He shared that the Roohi actor is very curious by nature and unlike what he had expected her to be. He continued that Janhvi is from a lineage where she has been told she will be the next big thing, yet she wants to learn, levels up herself and wants to get better.

What does Arjun Kapoor like about Khushi and Anshula?

The actor was then asked about his youngest sibling Khushi. He said that he likes Khushi's calmness. The Mubarakan actor then highlighted how Khushi is constantly under the media's glare, yet she manages herself with confidence. He then shared that the way Khushi Kapoor behaves and dresses, she does not try to fit in which is a nice quality even though there is a whole world staring at her. The Half Girlfriend actor subtly praised his biological sister Anshula and said she has a straightforward and honest attitude that he needs in his life and profession.

On the work front

Arjun Kapoor, who made his debut with Ishaqzaade in 2012 opposite Parineeti Chopra, was last seen in the film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with the same co-actor. He will soon be featuring in the films Bhoot Police and Ek Villain 2. Apart from these, Arjun Kapoor's latest film Sardar Ka Grandson opposite Rakul Preet Singh is set to release on May 18, 2021, on the OTT platform Netflix. The film also cast Neena Gupta, Aditi Rao Hydri, and Soni Razdan.

