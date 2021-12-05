Arjun Kapoor Calls Malaika Arora Tough 'task Master' As Duo Works Out On Maldives Vacation

Bollywood couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are currently enjoying a splendid vacation in the Maldives and often share glimpses from their trip and of each other on social media. Kapoor took to his Instagram account on Sunday and posted a video of himself and Malaika working out in the pool as they cycled side-by-side. In the caption, he called her a tough 'task master' as he compared her to his trainer.

Arjun posted a video on Instagram on Sunday and mentioned that he was working out even on vacation, all thanks to Malaika. The couple seemed extremely dedicated and focused as they cycled in the water and the actor added the famous song Jugnu by Badshah in the background. The actor wrote, "When the girlfriend is a tougher task master than your trainer. I’m working out even on holiday in the @patinamaldives pool thanks to @malaikaaroraofficial !!! 🙄😛💪" Malaika also commented on the post, in which the two began laughing after their workout at the end of the video.

The couple is staying at the Patina Maldives, located at the Fari Islands and often gives fans a sneak-peek into the scenic beauty on their vacation. The official website of the resort they have nestled away in reads, "In extraordinary urban and natural landscapes, Patina brings desired, unexpected, sophisticated, and fresh experiences together to reveal layers and depths of possibility to the spending of precious time." According to travel websites, accommodation in Patina comes at a whopping price. Guests much pay Rs 2.34 lakh per day, which could easily go up to Rs 3 to 4 lakhs, depending on the room chosen, upgrades and travel dates.

The happy couple often posts pictures and videos with each other on social media and have been giving fans couple goals for a while now. On Malaika's birthday, her beau posted a picture of himself with her, in which she can be seen kissing him on the cheek as he smiles from ear to ear. He wrote, "On this day or any other all I want is to make you smile... May this year you smile the mostest..."

