Arjun Kapoor Calls Out Paparazzi For Blocking Road To Click Pictures; Says 'we Get Blamed'

Arjun Kapoor, who's busy promoting his upcoming film Ek Villain Returns, recently expressed his concern with the paparazzi blocking roads to click pictures. In a video shared on social media, the actor is seen telling the paps to not stand in the middle of the road to record videos and pictures, adding that 'Humari road nahi hai yeh'.

He further stated that such things spoil the celebrities' image and can also cause someone among the media to get hurt. Fans lauded the actor for raising this issue, calling him 'so humble'. One netizen wrote," He's doing the right thing."

Arjun Kapoor calls out the paparazzi for blocking roads to click pictures

Paparazzi handle Viral Bhayani shared the clip where Kapoor can be seen stepping out from a promotional event. Seeing the chaos on the roads, Arjun tells the paparazzi, "Andar aa jayiye. Humari road nahi hai yeh. Aap log yeh karte ho aur naam humara kharab hota hai, yeh sab matt kiya karo. Aap log aise aate ho kisi ko lag jayegi (This is not our road. You guys do such things and people blame us for blocking the roads. Don't do these things. You guys do such things, someone will get hurt).” Take a look.

Audiences praised Arjun for raising a valid point and dropped comments like, "nice person," and "so humble," among other things.

The actor has been promoting his upcoming action thriller project Ek Villain Returns, which is all set to hit theatres on July 29, 2022. Written and directed by Mohit Suri, the film also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in lead roles. Ek Villain Returns comes as the spiritual sequel to the 2014 hit film Ek Villain, which had Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor as leads.

Arjun also has Ajay Bahl's The Lady Killer alongside Bhumi Pednekar in the pipeline. Talking to PTI about the project, Arjun said, “‘Lady Killer’ is something else. I have given a lot to that film. Mentally and emotionally, ‘The Lady Killer’ has been intense and raw for Bhumi and I. It is very real in that sense as a love story."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @VARINDERTCHAWLA)