Bollywood stars Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh share a strong friendship bond and are often seen hanging out together. The two stars shared the screen space in the 2014 film Gunday and since then have appeared at many award functions and parties together. They never fail to praise each other for their work and shower one another with their love. Recently, Arjun Kapoor called Ranveer Singh a "sweet dish," to which the Jayeshbhai Jordaar star had an apt reply.

Arjun Kapoor recently dropped a picture of him eating momos with a spicy sauce. Sharing the photo on his Instagram stories, the actor wrote, "That sauce was way more spicier than I imagined!!!" He also began an Ask Me Anything session along with the same picture and asked his fans, "What's the spiciest sauce u guys recommend for my next bout of (momos emoji)"

The actor reacted to an answer by one of his fans, who suggested that he try the sauce of a brand endorsed by Ranveer Singh. Arjun Kapoor surely had the perfect reply as he shared a photo of Ranveer Singh and wrote, "ARRE I AGREE FOR YOU HE'S HOT & SPICY BUT FOR ME HE'S A SWEET DISH." Ranveer Singh reshared the story and had an even sweeter reply for his Gunday co-star. The actor added Gunday title song to the story and wrote, "Baba you're the biscoot to my Nutella."

Arjun Kapoor gushes over Malaika's cooking skills

During the Ask Me Anything session, a fan also suggested Arjun Kapoor have a sauce made by his girlfriend Malaika Arora. Reacting to the same, Arjun Kapoor shared a stunning picture of Malaika Arora from her recent vacation. In the caption, he wrote, "PLS ASK HER TO MAKE FOR ME WHEN I GET HOME... SHE'S BUSY ENJOYING TRAVELLING AND TAKING INSTAWORTHY PICS BUT MAYBE THIS WILL CONVINCE HER."

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor has several projects in his kitty. The actor, who was last seen in Bhoot Police, will next star in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns, which also stars John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani. He also has Lady Killer and Kuttey in the pipeline.

Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor/@ranveersingh