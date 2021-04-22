Arjun Kapoor 'can’t Wait' To Show 'Sardar Ka Grandson' To Janhvi, Boney & Khushi; See Pic

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who is gearing up for his upcoming project Sardar Ka Grandson, took to the story session of his verified Instagram handle and shared that he 'can't wait to present his film to dad Boney Kapoor and sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. Interestingly, as the trailer of Sardar Ka Grandson was dropped on April 21, Arjun's actor-sister Janhvi gave it a shout out on her Instagram handle and her caption read, "Such wholesome warm trailer". Returning the love, Arjun reposted Janhvi's shout out story and wrote, "Can't wait to show it to u dad & khushi (sic)", along with a red heart emoji. Interestingly, not only Jahnvi, but a handful of Arjun's contemporaries, including girlfriend Malaika Arora and Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar, extended wishes to the actor.

Janhvi gives a shout out; Arjun reacts:

Sardar Ka Grandson trailer

While sharing the trailer, Arjun Kapoor had written, "Sardar ka grandson isn’t just about bringing back a house, it’s about bringing back a home", in his caption. The trailer of the film for Netflix promised to take audiences on a family drama featuring a Punjabi family residing in Amritsar. As per the trailer, Arjun Kapoor will play the grandson to the matriarch of the family Neena Gupta, who is fondly called ‘Sardar’. His character will be on the quest to fulfil his old yet feisty grandmother’s wish to visit her home in Lahore, which she lovingly built with her late husband.

The twist in the storyline will come when the embassy denies Neena permission to visit Lahore and Arjun decides to bring his grandmother’s home to Amritsar using ‘structural relocation’. "No homecoming but home is coming," says Arjun Kapoor in the trailer. Along with Arjun, the ensemble star cast of the upcoming film also features Aditi Rao Hydari, John Abraham, Divya Seth and Soni Razdan. While John Abraham will play the character of Arjun's late grandfather, Adit Rao Hydari will portray the younger version of Neena Gupta's character. Directed by Kaashvie Nair and scripted by Anuja Chauhan, the film will available for the subscribers of the streaming giant from May 18 onwards.

