Arjun Kapoor Celebrates 5 Years Of 'Ki And Ka', Says 'it Needs A Sequel'

Arjun Kapoor quite recently took to Instagram in order to celebrate 5 years of Ki and Ka. In the post below, one can see that the actor has communicated that Arjun Kapoor's mother was one of the reasons why he chose to do the film. In addition to the same, one can see that the actor has even requested a sequel since the experience of working on the film became more personal than it already was, due to the kind of people he worked with back then. The post also saw him revealing the fact that he misses working on a film set, which was put on hold during the initial months of the coronavirus pandemic.

Arjun Kapoor celebrates 5 years of Ki and Ka:

About Ki and Ka:

Ki and Ka is the film that saw Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan sharing screen space for the first time. The film saw its leading lady take up the role of the bread-winner and the leading man stepping into the shoes of a house -husband. The film had opened to majorly positive reviews, sparking rumours of a sequel. However, the actors or the crew members who were a part of it rarely addressed the same.

Arjun Kapoor's movies:

Since his debut in 2012, Arjun Kapoor has been a part of films such as Ishaqzaade, 2 States, Gunday, Panipat, Tevar and Namaste England, amongst others. The actor has been seen in characters ranging from a house-husband to an outlaw to a warrior prince. As far as the latest addition to the list of Arjun Kapoor's movies are concerned, the actor was last seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, a Dibaker Bannerjee directorial that saw Kapoor teaming up with his frequent collaborator, Saina star Parineeti Chopra. The film opened to polarizing reviews and received a rating of 4.4 on IMDb. As far as Arjun Kapoor's upcoming films are concerned, he will reportedly be seen next in Sardar Ka Grandson. However, the same hasn't been confirmed by the concerned parties as yet. More details regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.