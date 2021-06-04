Arjun Kapoor Credits Tarun Gahlot For His Character Journey In 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'

Earlier this year, actor Arjun Kapoor starred in the drama film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which had a theatrical release on March 19, 2021. The film was recently released again on Amazon Prime Videos and has been receiving rave reviews from the audience. The film showed the Sardar Ka Grandson actor as Satyendra "Pinky" Dahiya who is a Haryanavi police officer. Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to express how his co-star Tarun Gahlot helped him to find his inner "Pinky" and also with the lingo and diction in the film.

Arjun Kapoor thanks Tarun Gahlot to help him with the character journey of "Pinky"

Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram story on Thursday, June 3, to thank Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar director Dibakar Banerjee as well as his co-star Tarun Gahlot to help him in the journey of his character. The 2 States actor shared a photo of reading scripts with Dibakar and Gahlot. In the story, the 35-year-old actor revealed Gahlot helped him with every word he spoke and called him the "Guiding Force" who helped him find the voice. His story read "After Dibakar Banerjee it was Tarun Gahlot who helped me in my journey. It was him in every word I spoke. He really was a guiding force to help me find the voice. He taught me the lingo, the diction the thought process of the words being spoken the way they were... he is one of the people who helped me find Pinky. Find him in the first shot of the film," along with a smiling emoticon. Check out the screenshot of the story-

About Sandeep Aur Pinky Farrar cast and crew

Apart from Arjun Kapoor, Sandeep Aur Pinky starred Parineeti Chopra in the lead as Sandeep "Sandy" Walia who's a top executive at a bank. The film marked both actors' third collaboration after Ishaqzaade and Namaste England. The supporting cast included Jaideep Ahlawat as Tyagi, Raghubir Yadav as Uncle, Neena Gupta as Aunty, Daljeet Singh as Bose, Jaipreet Singh as Garry Ji, Rahul Kumar as Munna, amongst others. The film is written by Dibakar along with Varun Grover whereas the cinematography was handled by Anil Mehta.

