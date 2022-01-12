Arjun Kapoor Dismisses Rumours About His Break-up With Malaika Arora; See Latter's Reply

Recent rumours about Bollywood's Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor breaking up surfaced online and netizens have been taking to Twitter and wondering what went on between the duo. The duo often shared glimpses of their life together on social media and gave their fans 'couple goals'. However, after rumours about their split surfaced online, Kapoor took to Instagram to announce that he has no time for 'shady rumours' as he posted a picture with Malaika.

Arjun Kapoor defends relationship with Malaika Arora as breakup rumours surface online

The actor headed to his social media account as he shared a picture of himself and his girlfriend amid the rumours of their break-up online. The actor mentioned he had no time for 'shady rumours' and asked netizens to 'Wish well for people'. He wrote, "Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all 😎❤️✌️".

This clarification came after several netizens took to Twitter and used references from popular web series and movies and made some hilarious memes about the rumoured split. They used dialogues from some hit shows including Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Kaun Banega Crorepati and many more.

#MalaikaArora decided to breakup with his 2nd Boy friend #ArjunKapoor after years of Dating.



People to Malaika Arora be like: pic.twitter.com/u08jpe82Yk — Gagan deep (@KingOfPunjabG) January 12, 2022

Several actors, friends and fans of the duo showered love on them after the post was uploaded, and Malaika herself posted a heart emoticon on her beau's post dismissing break-up rumours between them.

The happy couple has been showered with love from their fans for years now after they made their relationship public. They recently went to the Maldives on a vacation and posted several pictures and videos as they gave their fans glimpses into their trip together. Arjun planned a special romantic dinner for Malaika and surprised her with what he had done. He shared a video in which Malaika could be seen in a yellow gown as she made her way to the beach, where she was surprised by her beau. The actor captioned the clip, "She is a vibe … and it’s on fleek!"

The actor also shared a video of him and Malaika working out in the pool and called his girlfriend a tough 'task master' as he drew a parallel between her and his trainer. They were seen cycling in the pool while on vacation and the famous song Jugnu by Badshah played in the background. The actor wrote, "When the girlfriend is a tougher task master than your trainer. I’m working out even on holiday in the @patinamaldives pool thanks to @malaikaaroraofficial !!!"

Image: INSTAGRAM/ @MALAIKA ARORA