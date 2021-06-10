Arjun Kapoor Doesn't Plan To Give Tips To Cousin Shanaya Kapoor Ahead Of Debut; Here's Why

While the first Kapoor family has been synonymous with the film industry and contributed the most artists, the second Kapoor family are also joining the world of showbiz. The latest to join the bandwagon is Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor. Her cousin Arjun Kapoor, who recently completed 9 years in the industry, however, does not intend to give tips to the newbie as he wants her to make her own choices.

Arjun Kapoor on giving tips to Shanaya Kapoor

After Sonam K Ahuja, Arjun Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan and Janhvi Kapoor, the latest member of the second generation of the Kapoor brother trio-Anil, Boney, Sanjay, to join the film industry is Shanaya Kapoor. Arjun recently opened up on giving tips to her in an interview with Spotboye. The actor stated that he does not give tips because he believed that one should set on their own journey and make their own choices.

The Ishaqzaade star stated that his sister was in ‘very good hands’. He added that she had her parents too for support. Arjun said that he might knowingly or unknowingly during a conversation guide her if she asks him a question, but he did not intend to give her ‘opinion-forming’ thoughts as he wanted her ‘to flow and make her own choices.’

Arjun also shared in the interview that his journey had been 'different' with movies like Ishaqzaade, 2 States and Gunday putting him through ‘different pallets of emotions’, and believed that Shanaya too had to go through her own journey. The 35-year-old stated that he was supporting her as a brother, but she had to proceed on her own journey and enjoy it.

Shanaya had announced in March that she was making her debut with Dharma Cornerstone Agency. She is set to make her debut with Dharma Movies and the shooting is set to begin in July. As per reports, she will be making her debut in a love story starring Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Singh Pirzada.

