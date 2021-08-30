Arjun Kapoor Drops A Fun BTS Of Himself And Co-actors Shooting 'Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police'

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is currently having a busy spell of work ever since the COVID-19 lockdown has eased. The actor's new song, Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police from his upcoming film, Bhoot Police, was recently released and it has been receiving praise endlessly by his fans and followers. Now, Kapoor has taken to his official Instagram handle and shared a new behind-the-scenes vlog from his rehearsals for the film's song. Watch the video below.

Arjun Kapoor drops BTS vlog from the sets of Bhoot Police

In the behind-the-scenes video, Arjun Kapoor can be seen shaking a leg with his co-actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Saif Ali Khan on the groovy tunes of Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police. In several scenes, he can be seen rehearsing wearing a sleeveless printed tank top and grey pants. Sharing the video, Kapoor wrote, "I love dancing & song shoots are always fun. So happy to be back dancing on set. Always helps having @remodsouza sir and his team to make me look good. '#HappyFeet' '#BhootPolice' '#AayiAayiBhootPolice.'"

As soon as the BTS fun video was up on the internet, many of his fans and followers rushed to express their excitement for his upcoming flick. Arjun's sister and actor Sonam Kapoor, too, commented, "Such a good dancer ! But I’ll always beat you in birthday dance competitions." A fan wrote, "Awesome," while another one chipped in, "Looking good" with fire emoticons. A netizen added, "Amazing Dance."

More about Bhoot Police

Bhoot Police is a horror comedy film that is helmed by Pavan Kriplani. The film shows Arjun Kapoor playing Chiraunji, while Saif will be seen as Vibhooti and Jacqueline will be seen as Kanika. The film depicts a journey of two ghostcatchers- Vibhooti, whose greed keeps him in the ghostbusting business, and Chiraunji, who takes his job more seriously. The film was initially slated for a theatrical release in the month of September this year, however, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, it will now release digitally. Bhoot Police will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17, 2021.

On Arjun Kapoor's work front

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Arjun Kapoor will also be seen in Ek Villain Returns. The film is currently being shot. The Panipat star also has Kuttey and an untitled Ajay Bahl's film in the pipeline.

IMAGE: ARJUN KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM