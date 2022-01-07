Arjun Kapoor Drops Cryptic Note On Instagram, Says 'family Isn’t Always Blood'

Arjun Kapoor recently took to his verified Instagram handle to share a cryptic message. In his latest note, Kapoor talked about how 'family isn't always blood.' He also mentioned that it is about the 'ones who accept you for who you are' and 'love you no matter what.'

Arjun Kapoor drops cryptic message

Taking to his Instagram Story, Kapoor posted a note which reads, "Family isn't always blood. It's the people in your life, who want you in theirs. The ones who accept you for who you are. The ones who would do anything to see you smile, and who love you no matter what."

The message comes several days after the 36-year-old actor talked about how he 'hates' to create a 'fake perception' about his bond with his siblings. He had said that he would rather speak of it the way it is. In a recent interview with Masala.com, Kapoor was asked about his rapport with his sisters and he said that 'the good part is they respect him and he respects them.' He admitted that he tends to bully them in the sense of 'trolling them from time to time because he has a snarky sense of humour.' He added that he tends to 'crack a few extra jokes.'

Arjun Kapoor

The Ishaqzaade actor also shared that since they don't live together now, they are not discussing everything on daily basis. He said that he 'hates creating this fake perception that they are one happy family living under the roof and discussing everything.' Adding to that, he stated they have discussed many things and they continue to do so. However, he said that it is 'still a very intimate space for them to come out so openly and talk about.' He concluded that he is somebody who 'believes in letting people do what they choose to do.'

Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor are producer Boney Kapoor's children, whom he shares with his first wife, Mona Shourie. While, actor Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are Boney's daughters with his second wife and late actor, Sridevi. Meanwhile, Kapoor was most recently seen in Disney+Hotstar's Bhoot Police but is often the talk of the town for giving his fans relationship goals as he shares numerous posts with Malaika Arora.

Image: PTI/Instagram/@arjunkapoor