Arjun Kapoor Drops Making Video Of His Next, 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'; Watch

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. On, Thursday, March 11, the actor took to his Instagram story to share the making video of his forthcoming film alongside actor Parineeti Chopra. In the clip shared by him, the director of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar explains the concept that inspired the plot of the film.

Making of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

In the video, filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee explains that he wanted to create a film showcasing the new ‘Indian drama’. According to him, the term new Indian drama refers to situations where anything can go wrong at any given point in one’s life. The concept surrounds unexpected events that can take place in the lives of people.

I wanted a film that includes new Indian drama. You see the new Indian drama doesn’t stay inside the house, it can happen anywhere. I mean you could go out and be lynched out here, you could go out and you could be shot out there. So, the new India is a very interesting and exciting place where unpredictable things happen. Hence, I wanted to do the new Indian drama. READ | 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' trailer gets thumbs up, netizens say 'movie looks promising'

Talking about the characters of the film, the director opines that the lead protagonists are on a quest to survive on their own. The movie will feature both Sandeep and Pinky fighting all the odds beyond the securities of laws and the constitution. He added,

Sandeep and Pinky are figuring out the new India, where anything can happen to them at any time. They have to survive on their own, at a time where all laws, safety and securities disappears. I think one can call it a ‘thramedy’ – its thriller, drama and comedy. I am happy that I really can’t package the film into one particular genre.

During the conclusion of the video, Banerjee enunciated that he wanted to develop a movie that would be suitable for every family to watch together. “I was trying to make a film that my family could come and watch, couples or buddies could come and watch the film. Along with it, I let the film to have that much intensity of telling that people had in their head when they thought of it”, said he. Along with the director’s input, the making video contains intriguing scenes from the film. Check it out below:

