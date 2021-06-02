Arjun Kapoor Feels 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' Gave Him 'chance To Challenge Himself'

Arjun Kapoor is among the active Bollywood celebrities on social media who often share memories from some of his memorable films. The actor has recently posted a few stills from his recent film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which saw him paired up opposite Parineeti Chopra. He opened up briefly about his experience while playing the titular character of Pinky and confessed that it had posed a “challenge” upon him as an actor. Arjun also elaborated on how the role has helped him widen his acting skills while expressing gratitude towards director Dibakar Banerjee.

Arjun Kapoor on portraying Pinky in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Arjun Kapoor has shared a few glimpses from the movie in his latest post, which features some of its intense moments as well as behind-the-scenes clicks. He began his long message by admitting that the role of Pinky had given him a “chance to challenge” himself as an actor. He also added that the role gave him a chance to question his “understanding of the beliefs” that are prevalent in the country and to work with Dibakar Banerjee, heaping praises on his skills as a filmmaker.

Arjun went on to thank Dibakar for giving him the opportunity and for the “torturous, tiring, exhausting, mentally consuming days” that he experienced during the filming of the movie. However, he made sure to credit this experience as one of the reasons why he was able to take his acting into “unchartered territories”. He finally ended his message by writing, “Thank you for not trusting me too much and building this man from scratch. You have built Pinky with me, from within me, from all the hidden parts of me. That is what has made it all so much pure and so, so gratifying. Thank you”.

His fans promptly took to the comments section to praise his performance in the movie, calling it “awesome”. Arjun Kapoor has teamed up with Parineeti Chopra on multiple occasions in the past, which includes his debut Ishaqzaade and Namaste England. He was recently seen in the film Sardar Ka Grandson, which started streaming a couple of weeks ago on Netflix.

