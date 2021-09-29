Arjun Kapoor Flaunts Work-in-progress Regime For Sizzling Physical Transformation

As Arjun Kapoor’s fans are already aware of his stunning fitness regime, the actor recently left them amazed when he gave a sneak peek at his latest physical transformation on social media. The actor shared glimpses of his abs and his workout routine at the gym.

Arjun Kapoor flaunts his abs

Arjun Kapoor recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a series of short boomerang clips in which he depicted his workout regime while showcasing his abs.

In the first one, he can be seen wearing a printed black tee along with a pair of green shorts. He posted a boomerang video giving a sneak peek at his abs while standing in front of the mirror. In the caption, he stated, “Biscuit aa gaye wapas chai lana zara.” (the biscuits are back, please get the tea for me)

Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor

In the next one, he added another boomerang video depicting his bare-chested look while flaunting his abs. In the caption, he wrote, “actually biscuits ka full packet ready hai ab bhai log...Toh party kare???” (Actually the full packet of biscuits is ready...Shall we party?)

Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor

In the last one, Arjun Kapoor posted a black and white picture of himself while posing in front of the mirror in the gym. He can be seen standing next to the treadmill while wearing a pair of shorts and sports shoes with no tee on. In the caption, he added, “On 2nd thoughts, no party let’s do some extra mehnat…#workinprogress”

Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor

As Arjun Kapoor was recently seen sharing screen space with Saif Ali Khan in their latest movie, Bhoot Police, he wished his co-star a happy birthday on Instagram. In the post, he added a candid picture of himself which was clicked on the sets of Bhoot Police. The photo also included Saif Ali Khan standing next to him with the latter’s son, Taimur. Even Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen sitting in the background. Here’s how he captioned the birthday post-

“Happy belated birthday Bebo !!! I just wanted an excuse to post this image of Tim, Nawab Saab & Me but we all know even out of focus you shall always be the centre of attention in every frame...Here’s to more good times on & off set especially when we make you also do the sequel to Bhoot Police !!!” (sic)

Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor