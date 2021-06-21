Arjun Kapoor Gets A New Tattoo Dedicated To Sister Anshula Kapoor

Ishqzaade star Arjun Kapoor has got a new tattoo up his sleeves. On Monday, June 21, the actor flaunted his brand new tattoo on social media by sharing a monochrome video online with fans. Arjun Kapoor has dedicated his tattoo to a special woman in his life and fans just cannot stop appreciating it.

Arjun Kapoor’s brand new tattoo

The Sandeep Aur Pinky Farrar star inked the letter A on his arms. According to the note shared by the actor, the initial A does not only represent his initial but is also a tribute to his younger sister Anshula Kapoor. The initial A is finished with a spade symbol which also makes the tattoo looks like the spade of ace from playing cards. While sharing the video, Arjun Kapoor wrote, “She is the Ace up my sleeve @anshulakapoor & I, intertwined forever in life & also by the letter A”. Check out the post shared by the actor below:

As soon as the video caught the attention of Arjun’s younger sister Anshula, she went on to shower immense love on her brother. She quickly reacted to the video commenting “Love You”. Meanwhile, many fans of the star were left surprised. Fire and heart-eyed emoticons swamped the comment on the section of the post leaving netizens wowed. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting to the post:

Previously, on the occasion of his sister’s birthday, the 2 States actor penned an emotional note for her. Amidst the ongoing pandemic, Arjun praised Anshula for always keeping her spirits high and continuing to fight with whatever life throws her way. He appreciated Anshula for adapting and developing a new self in this scarce situation. He prayed for her happiness enunciating, “Happy birthday @anshulakapoor This year has been different to say the least but I’m happy to know that u fought & continue to fight to come out soaring learning & adapting to the new you. I wish pray hope that u find all the happiness in this world & keep smiling cause that’s what keeps me smiling... love you”.

