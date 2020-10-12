Arjun Kapoor Returns To Work After Recovering From COVID; Says Back To My 'happy Place'

Actor Arjun Kapoor recently took to Instagram to announce that he has resumed work after testing negative for COVID 19. The actor has currently been working on a cross-border love story alongside actors like Neena Gupta, Rakul Preet Singh, and Kanwaljit Singh. In the pictures posted from the set, the Tevar actor is seen having a discussion with a few crew and cast members. Arjun Kapoor’s fans are seen rejoicing over his return as they have been praying for his health ever since he tested positive for COVID 19.

Arjun Kapoor is back to work

Actor Arjun Kapoor recently took to social media to share a bunch of pictures as he started working again after a long time. The pictures have been clicked on the sets of Kaashvie Nair’s untitled film. In the first picture, he is seen wearing a bright smile across his face while he speaks with co-star Kanwaljit Singh and a few other crew members.

He is spotted wearing a blue check shirt with a thick traditional kada around his wrist. His hair has been well-set for the occasion as he is busy in the shooting process. Actor Kanwaljit Singh, on the other hand, is spotted wearing a grey turban, an olive shirt, and a fluffy olive green jacket.

In the next picture, Arjun Kapoor and Kanwaljit Singh are seen rehearsing a few lines together before shooting for the film. They both have serious expressions across their faces, indicating that they are in the middle of an intense segment. The last picture has been kept monochrome for a greater effect and the actor looks quite occupied as he speaks with a team member, holding a hand up.

In the caption for the post, Arjun Kapoor has mentioned that he is back to his happy place after recovering from COVID 19. He has also mentioned the extended team working on this film, including Neena Gupta and John Abraham. Have a look at the post on Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have congratulated Arjun Kapoor over his recovery while wishing him luck for his upcoming films. A few people have also dropped a bunch of emoticons putting forth their thoughts on the photographs shared. Have a look at few of the pictures here.

Read Arjun Kapoor Drops Malaika Arora At Her Residence; See Pictures

Also read Arjun Kapoor Calls LA Lakers Player LeBron James A 'legend'; Shares His Inspiring Video

Arjun Kapoor has currently been working on a unique love story which will feature him as the grandson of Neena Gupta and Kanwaljit Singh. The plot of this film will revolve around the 1947 partition and its aftermath. The film will also star John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari in important roles.

Read Arjun Kapoor Shares 'post-recovery Happy Face' Clip On Instagram

Also read Arjun Kapoor Tests Negative For COVID, Thanks Fans & Frontline Workers For Their Efforts

Image Courtesy: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.