Arjun Kapoor Gets New Look As He Commences Last Schedule Of His Film 'Kuttey'; WATCH

Actor Arjun Kapoor is all set to present his new avatar in the upcoming dark comedy flick Kuttey which will mark Aasmaan Bhardwaj's, son of celebrated filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, directorial debut. The film also stars Radhika Madan in the lead role who commenced the filming two months ago. As per the latest reports, the actor is currently busy with the last schedule of the upcoming movie, however, prior to his shooting, Arjun Kapoor decided to change his appearance and debuted a new hairstyle. Check the video below.

Arjun Kapoor debuts new look head of Kuttey's last schedule

As per ANI, the 36-year-old actor has commenced the last schedule of the upcoming film, written by the father-son duo Vishal and Aasmaan as a caper thriller. Ahead of the shooting, the actor took to his Instagram to share a video where he is seen getting a fresh cut. Sharing the video, he captioned the post by writing, ''My hairstyle is called - 'Let's roll!' ✂️🎬#Kuttey''

Talking about the film, Arjun Kapoor told ANI, ''Kuttey is an incredibly special film in my body of work. It is a special feeling when you can't wait to be back on the sets of a project, and Kuttey is that film for me,'' He also reflected on his growth after working on the sets of the movie by saying, ''I couldn't wait to surround myself with the ocean of talent that this film boasts of. I have become a better performer by just being on this set."

Moreover, the actor admitted feeling like it is his first day in the film industry after being on the sets as he gets to learn and grow as an actor. Kapoor stated, ''I feel like it's my day one in the film industry every time I'm on this set because every day is just amazing learning, seeing these outstanding performers push each other and me to deliver the best that we can on screen with every scene,'' He concluded by saying, ''I have a two-week schedule to wrap Kuttey and I know I have become a better performer by just being on this set."

Kuttey is bankrolled by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Vishal along with Rekha Bhardwaj under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films. Along with Arjun Kapoor and Radhika Madan, the film also stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra and Tabu.

(Inputs from ANI)