Arjun Kapoor Gives Fans Monday Motivation As He Recounts 'tough' 15-month Fitness Journey

Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor often takes to his social media account to share glimpses from his fitness journey and inspires and motivates his fans. The actor took to Instagram on Monday to share a progress picture of himself as he detailed how the last 15 months have been for him. He mentioned he was still a 'work in progress' and won praises from several stars including Ranveer Singh.

Arjun Kapoor's transformation

Arjun Kapoor headed to his Instagram account on Monday and shared a picture of himself from February 2021 and compared it to a picture from May 2022. The actor revealed it was a 'very tough' journey, but he has been loving the 'state of mind' his lifestyle has given him. He also spoke about self-love in his most recent post and mentioned it has 'been a while' since he felt this way. He motivated his fans and followers online as he wrote-

"15 months of being #workinprogress! Felt cute and definitely won’t delete later because I’m immensely proud of this journey. Feb 2021 to May 2022 - it’s been a tough one and I’m only glad that I could stay on track. Must admit that it was very tough to stay on course, it still is, but I’m loving the state of mind that I’m in for these past 15 months. I hope it stays the same. My #MondayMotivation is now me and not others on the gram loving themselves. It’s been a while since I have felt this way!! This is me this is who I am (chest hair included)"

Several fans headed to the comments section and hailed the actor for the dedication and hard work he has put into his fitness journey. Ranveer Singh penned down a comment as he wrote, "Haye garmiii" and added a fire emoticon to it. Netizens also mentioned he was progressing well and flooded the comments section with heart and fire emoticons.

Arjun Kapoor's films

The actor is currently gearing up for his role in The Lady Killer, in which he will take on a lead role alongside Bhumi Pednekar. Touted to be a romantic thriller, the duo recently began filming and shared glimpses from the shoot location in Himachal Pradesh. The film will be helmed by Ajay Bahl and fans can't wait to see what it will be all about.

Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor