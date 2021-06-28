Arjun Kapoor Gives Sneak Peek Into Birthday Celebration With Friends, Family And Malaika

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor Arjun Kapoor is having a gala time as he celebrates his 36th birthday today, June 28, 2021. The actor took to his Instagram handle earlier today to share some moments from his birthday celebrations. From playing football to coming home to a surprise, Arjun showed his fans how his friends and family wished him.

In a post by the All-Stars Football club, Arjun was photographed playing football with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Aadar Jain, Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff and many others. He was also seen cutting a cake which was arranged by the club especially for him. Next, Arjun showed off a brilliant sculpture made with balloons, spelling out "Chaacha". This was made by his friend designer, Kunal Rawal.

Arjun's sister Anshula Kapoor, too, arranged for some hilarious balloons for her older brother. She surprised him with a blue star-shaped balloon reading "Happy Birthday Bhai" and another silver one teasing him "Another year older, but not wiser". This had Arjun responding back with "Thanks haan!" In a video, Arjun showed a balloon that read "Here's to another 365 days of excellent hair", which had him agreeing with his sister.

Arjun also shared a post on how he was feeling as he turned a year older today. He shared that he was on a date with his girlfriend Malaika Arora. Sharing a picture clicked by Malaika, Arjun not only showed off his latest look but also shared how he felt on the day. He wrote that Malaika had captured a candid moment of him lost in his thoughts. He started off by writing, "What a difference a year makes..." Further, he explained that he felt "deflated, tired and confused" on the same day, a year ago.

"Today, I sit ready with new energy, vigour & determination to face any curveball life throws my way..." he wrote. He even thanked all his close ones. He wrote, "I just want to acknowledge all those close to me who have believed in me, supported me & cared for me. My workmates, fans, friends, family & my baby thank u for standing by my side." Crediting Malaika for the picture, he gushed over how she was able to make him look good.

