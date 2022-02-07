Arjun Kapoor Grateful To Malaika Arora For Helping Him Begin A 'new Journey' Of Fitness

Arjun Kapoor often takes to his social media account to share glimpses into his workouts and diets and gives his fans and followers fitness goals. The Bollywood star has now taken to his Instagram account to let fans in on a new form of exercise he is practising. He thanked his girlfriend Malaika Arora for introducing him to Iyengar yoga and mentioned he had embarked on a 'new journey' of fitness.

Arjun Kapoor's new fitness journey

The Bollywood actor took to his Instagram account on Monday and gave his fans and followers a glimpse into how he practises Iyengar yoga. He was seen practising on a blue yoga mat and wore a grey tank top and black shorts as he mentioned he initially began his journey because of his lower back injury, to fix his posture and hip joint. However, he thanked his girlfriend Malaika Arora and his instructor, because of whom he has been able to begin to process to 'realign the mind and body'. His caption read, "I've just started a new journey, discovering Iyengar yoga. It started with wanting to sort my posture, open up my hip joint and fix my lower back injury issues. Thanks to @sarvesh_shashi, @malaikaaroraofficial and my instructor @yoga_subhamsri, I've have been able start the process to realign the mind & body. Forever grateful !!! 🙏🏼

Malaika quickly headed to the comments section as her beau uploaded the picture and left some emoticons encouraging him. Rhea Kapoor also cheered for Arjun as she wrote, "Go for it" and several other fans and followers dropped heart and fire emoticons as Kapoor shared an update about his fitness journey.

The actor is currently gearing up for his upcoming dark comedy flick Kuttey, which will also star Radhika Madan. As per ANI, the actor began the final schedule of the shoot for the film recently and called it an 'incredibly special film' of his career as he spoke to the publication. He said, ''Kuttey is an incredibly special film in my body of work. It is a special feeling when you can't wait to be back on the sets of a project, and Kuttey is that film for me."

Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor/@malaikaarora