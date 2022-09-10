Arjun Kapoor Has A Hilarious Reply For Maheep Kapoor As Latter Says He Gives 'best Advice'

Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor is very close to his family. The actor often shares happy pictures with his family members and never fails to support them in their endeavours. Recently, Maheep Kapoor of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives fame revealed how the 2 States star is her go-to person for any advice. However, Kapoor left fans in splits with his hilarious reply and mentioned that he would also appear in the Netflix show's third season.

Maheep Kapoor is the wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor, who is Arjun Kapoor's uncle and shares a close bond with him. Taking to her Instagram handle, Maheep shared a still from the latest season of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives in which she could be seen sitting in a theatre with her daughter Shanaya, while the Ek Villain Returns star could be seen standing before them. Sharing the photo, Maheep Kapoor mentioned how Arjun Kapoor is the go-to person for advice in their family as he gives the best advice and "keeps it real." She wrote, "Fyi Arjun is the go to person in our family GivesTheBestAdviceEver KeepsItReal .. that’s why we (love) him."

In his reply, Arjun Kapoor quipped how he should give some advice to his uncle Sanjay Kapoor in the third season of the Netflix series. He wrote, "For season 3 I’ll have to come and (and) give Sanjay advice now," to which Maheep Kapoor penned, "pllllleease do ! (red heart) (sic)." Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives Season 2 saw cameos from several stars, including Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Sima Taparia of Indian Matchmaking fame and more.

Maheep Kapoor reveals Sanjay Kapoor once cheated on her

During the latest season of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, Maheep Kapoor sat with one of her best friends and revealed how she reacted when she got to know he husband, Sanjay Kapoor, cheated on her during the early years of their marriage. However, Kapoor mentioned despite walking out on her husband, she chose to stay for her children who were her first priority. Also, she decided not to break the marriage and had forgiven her actor-husband now.