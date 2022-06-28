Arjun Kapoor Has Hilarious Reply To Dad Boney's Birthday Post For Him; 'After Your...'

Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor is currently on a dreamy romantic vacation with his actor girlfriend Malaika Arora in Paris. The couple is spending some quality time in the City of Love and also celebrated the Bhoot Police star's birthday there on Sunday, June 26.

While he was miles away, he received immense love from his friends, family and fans on his special day. Arjun Kapoor's producer father Boney Kapoor also penned a sweet wish for him filled with compliments. While the actor was busy promoting his upcoming film Ek Villain 2 online, he recently reacted to his father's post with a funny note.

Arjun Kapoor rang into his 37th birthday on June 26, 2022. The actor received heartwarming wishes from his family and a rather sweet one from his father Boney Kapoor. Taking to his Instagram handle, Boney Kapoor shared a collage of one of his throwback monochrome photos and a recent picture of Arjun Kapoor. Sharing the post, the film producer wrote, "Happy birthday beta & Stay motivated." He further added, "you R for sure getting to be better looking than me," and a series of goofy emojis.

Arjun Kapoor, who often showers his father with praise, shared the post on his Instagram stories and mentioned that Boney Kapoor will give competition to other actors after his acting debut. He wrote, "After ur debut in luvs film we all will have competition for sure..." The actor also added a kissing emoji in the story. Boney Kapoor is all set to make his acting debut with Luv Ranjan's upcoming romance comedy. The filmmaker will play the role of Ranbir Kapoor's father in the movie, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.

On Arjun Kapoor's work front

Arjun Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming romance drama Ek Villain Returns. The actor will star alongside John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani in the forthcoming film, which will mark the official sequel to the 2014 film Ek Villain. The movie is set to hit the theatres on July 29, 2022. Apart from this, Arjun Kapoor also has Kuttay and Lady Killer in his kitty.

Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor/@boney.kapoor