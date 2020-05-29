Arjun Kapoor Has Just The Right Video To Express His Delight Once The Lockdown Ends

Arjun Kapoor recently uploaded just the right video which puts forth the emotions of people who have not been working during the lockdown. He has put up a video of an old man dancing out of happiness, not caring about anything around him. His fans can be seen finding the content relatable as everyone is waiting for the lockdown to be lifted.

Arjun Kapoor’s fun dance video

Arjun Kapoor recently took to Instagram to put forth his thoughts on lockdown and getting back to shoots. He posted a video of an old man dancing in the most candid manner as he lets his happiness ooze out. The adorable video features the man throwing away his crutches so that he can enjoy the beat rightly. In a crowd who has been busy partying, the man stands out for his energy and for the way he is living in the moment. In the caption for the post, Arjun Kapoor has mentioned that this video is the correct representation of how he will be feeling once he gets back to work when the lockdown is lifted. He has written that his crew members and he will be street dancing just the way this man has been doing it. He has also tagged celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Rhea Kapoor, and Antara Motiwala Marwah, amongst others, in the caption for the post. They can all be seen agreeing with the representation and the video in the comments section.

Arjun Kapoor and YouTuber BeYounick’s collaboration

Arjun Kapoor and YouTube star BeYounick, also known as Nick, recently collaborated to create some quality content. In the hilarious video, the two can be seen trying to have a proper call or video call, but the network does not support their cause. After trying for a long time, they finally have a conversation only for Arjun Kapoor to realise that it was nothing serious. The fun video has been receiving a lot of love from the audiences. Have a look at the video posted on Arjun Kapoor's Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

