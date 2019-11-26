Arjun Kapoor’s Candy Floss Gift To Kriti Sanon Wins Netizens' Hearts

The cast and crew of the film Panipat have kick-started the promotions. Recently, the makers of the film also held a special event in Mumbai for the launch of the song Mann Mein Shiva that saw the lead stars of the film Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon along with their director Ashutosh Gowariker arriving like royals in a chariot. The duo has also started attending various events to promote the much-awaited film. However, that does not mean that amidst the promotions, the lead actors cannot have their share of fun. Arjun and Kriti surely know how to have a fun banter amidst their professional commitments.

Arjun Kapoor jokingly proposes Kriti with candy floss in his latest Instagram picture

Arjun's latest social media post clearly hints towards it. The actor recently shared a picture where he can be seen going down on one knee and proposing his Panipat co-star Kriti with candy floss. The picture makes way for an endearing sight, along with the caption which was also equally adorable and quirky. Arjun wrote 'in the digital age of Candy Crush, one can sometimes treat themselves with candy floss instead'. While Arjun opted for casual black attire, Kriti is looking pretty in a white outfit. The two have seemed to hit it off well in real life too.

Arjun Kapoor will play Sadashiv Rao Bhau in the film

Talking about the film, it is directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and is being touted as an intense historical drama. The film is all set to release on December 6, 2019. It will also feature Sanjay Dutt in a pivotal role and he will play the main antagonist, Ahmad Shah Abdali. The movie chronicles the story of the Third Battle of Panipat in detail. In it, Arjun Kapoor will be seen essaying the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau and Kriti Sanon will portray the role of Parvati Bai. The movie also features Zeenat Aman, Padmini Kolhapure, Mohnish Bahl and Sahil Salathia in a pivotal role.

