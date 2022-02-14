Arjun Kapoor Hugs His Valentine Malaika Arora, Says 'Ain't No Sunshine When She's Gone'

Lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are celebrating Valentine's Day with great zeal and enthusiasm. While in the morning, it was Arora who shared a hearty tribute for beau Arjun. Later, the Ishqzaade star turned poetic to express his love for his girlfriend. In the previous photo, Malaika dropped a loved up photo with Arjun while later, he shared a picture with mushy Valentine's Day caption.

Arjun Kapoor shares picture with Malaika Arora on Valentine's Day

In the picture shared by Arjun, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar star warmly embraces Arora as he plants a sweet kiss at the back of her head. However, what stole the entire attention was Arjun Kapoor's poetic caption for his ladylove. While expressing his feelings, Arjun articulated, "Ain't no sunshine when she's gone. It's not warm when she's away. Ain't no sunshine when she's gone. And she's always gone too long. Anytime she's goes away..." Take a look at the post below:

As soon as the photo caught the attention of Malaika, she quickly responed to the post by dropping a sweet reaction under the comment section of the post. Meanwhile, even fans couldn't stop gushing over their latest photo. While one said, "So beautiful together," many flooded the post with red heart emoticons. Check out the reactions below:

Previously, Malaika Arora also took to social media to wish Arjun Kapoor a happy Valentine's Day. The India's Best Dancer judge wrote "mine" while sharing the loved up photo online. Take a look at it here:

On the professional front, Malaika often makes headlines for her stint in reality TV shows including India’s Best Dancer and Supermodel of the Year. Along with this, Malaika is a major fitness enthusiast. Time and again, the diva urges her fans to follow a healthy lifestyle with her yoga-related posts. Speaking of Arjun Kapoor, the star was last seen alongside Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez in the horror comedy, Bhoot Police. He is now gearing to share the screen space with Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham in Ek Villain Returns. Apart from this, he also has Lady Killer in the pipeline.

