Arjun Kapoor Is 'proud' Of Father Boney Kapoor As 'Woh 7 Din' Completes 38 Years

On June 23, 2021, Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram and said that he was proud of his father for making the movie Woh 7 Din. As Woh 7 Din marks 38 years, he went on to talk about what a brilliant film it was. He said that the Anil Kapoor starrer was probably way ahead of its time. The movie released on June 23, 1983, and also marked the debut of actor Satish Kaushik. Talking about how he is proud of his father, he said "What a film this was...So proud that dad made a love story perhaps ahead of its time and in an era dominated by action films and entertainers"

About Woh 7 Din

Woh 7 Din was directed by Bapu, while K. Bhagyaraj wrote for the screenplay of the movie and Jainendra Jain penned its dialogues. The movie was produced by Surinder Kapoor, and Boney Kapoor while Laxmikant–Pyarelal scored for its music. Woh 7 Din revolved around Maya, who was forced to marry Dr. Anand despite being in love with Prem. When he found out about whom she loved, Dr. Anand tried his best to reunite the two, and what went down between the three formed the rest of the story. The movie is considered to be a classic in Anil Kapoor's filmography.

Woh 7 Din Cast

Woh 7 Din starred Naseeruddin Shah as Dr. Anand, Padmini Kolhapure as Maya, and Anil Kapoor as Prem Pratap Singh Patiyalawale in the lead roles. The movie marked Satish Kaushik's debut in films with the role of Kishan. The movie also starred Nilu Phule, Jagdeep, Raju Shrestha, Dina Pathak, Ashalata Wabgaonkar, and Suchita Trivedi in notable roles.

Boney Kapoor's Movies

Boney Kapoor's last production venture was the Pawan Kalyan starrer Telugu movie, Vakeel Saab. The movie released on April 9, 2021, and was a box-office hit. It was the official Telugu remake of the Hindi movie PINK and starred Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj, and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. Apart from this, he is one of the producers for the Ajay Devgan starrer Maidan which will be releasing on 15, October 2021. Boney Kapoor is also producing the Thala Ajith Starrer Valimai which is being directed by H. Vinoth. The movie stars Huma Qureshi, Pearle Maaney, and Kartikeya Gummakonda in noteworthy roles.

