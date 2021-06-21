Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor Enjoy Father's Day Dinner With Family; See Pics

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, on the occasion of Father's Day 2021, took to his verified social media handle and shared a multiple-pictures post to give a peek into his quality time with the family. The photos featured Arjun['s elder sister Anshula and step-sisters Janhvi and Khushi, along with their dad Boney Kapoor. In the first selfie, they can be seen posing candidly while in the second picture the Kapoor clan can be seen posing with an ear-to-ear smile. Instagramming the photo, Kapoor wrote a brief caption, which read, "The father, the daughters & the son. / Our Father’s Day dinner... / Smiles are appreciated any day of the week but today just felt even more sweeter". Meanwhile, sharing the same pictures on her respective social media handle, Anshula captioned it with a red heart emoji.

Arjun Kapoor enjoys Father's Day dinner with family:

Within a couple of hours, the picture post of the Gunday actor managed to garner over 275k double-taps and is still counting. Arjun's uncle and aunt, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor were quick to shower love in the comments section while 2 States co-star Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan also dropped a red-heart emoji. Meanwhile, Arjun's Ki & Ka co-star Kareena wrote, "Beautiful Arj". A section of the actor's fans and followers on the photo-sharing platform flooded the comments section with numerous emoticons, including red-heart, heart-eye and fire, among many others.

Interestingly, Arjun's sister and actor Janhvi Kapoor also celebrated Father's Day as she virtually extended wishes to their father Boney Kapoor. While taking to her verified Instagram handle, the Dhadak actor shared a series of three pictures and a hilarious video. "The best man I know. And I’m the luckiest because I get to be your daughter Happy Father’s Day", she wrote in the caption. On the other hand, Khushi dedicated an Instagram story session to her father and shared a picture, in which she can be seen pecking Boney Kapoor's cheek.

The 65-year-old film producer shared his first two kids, Arjun and Anshula, with his first wife Mona Shourie. The duo had parted their ways after being married for more than a decade. Later, Boney tied the knot with actor Sridevi, who died in 2018, and the couple became parents to two girls, Janhvi and Khushi.

