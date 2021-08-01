Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor Open Up On Change In Their Relationship Since Sridevi's Demise

Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor share an amazing relationship as half-siblings that has been evident in many of their television appearances. They both recently spoke about how their equation transformed with each other in these years since the death of Sridevi. Speaking to Bazaar magazine, they also stated how there was no communication between them earlier and spoke about how their relationship which evolved over time.

Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor depicts their strong bond

Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor, kids of the popular filmmaker, Boney Kapoor recently spoke about how after the sudden death of Sridevi, Arjun and Anshula played a significant role in their lives. Stating about their relationship in the earlier days, Arjun Kapoor stated how there were silences and added that they would meet but there was no communication worth quantifying. Even Janhvi Kapoor opened up on how she learnt so much from her family. “We have the same father, we have the same blood, “ she added. While depicting the bond they shared, Arjun Kapoor reacted to his comment on family and stated, "Glad you caught onto that.”

Furthermore. Janhvi Kapoor opened up about how no one could take away the relationship they shared. She also stated that they might not go to each other’s homes every day or know every little detail about each other’s lives, but felt ‘instant security’ and a ‘feeling of comfort’ with him and Anshula Kapoor. Adding to it, she also stated how she woke up every day knowing that they always have her back, no matter what and mentioned how she could say it with more conviction about them than anyone else in her life.

On the work front

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the movies, Sardar Ka Grandson and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, Bhoot Police. The movie consists of an ensemble cast of actors namely Yami Gautam, Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Javed Jaffrey. Arjun will also be seen in the film, Ek Villain Returns that is expected to release on February 11, 2022. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor has been working on her much-anticipated movie, Dostana 2, which is being directed by Collin D'Cunha. She will also be seen in an upcoming black-comedy crime movie, Good Luck Jerry, which is a remake of the Tamil movie, Kolamavu Kokila.

IMAGE: ARJUN KAPOOR AND JAHNVI KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

