Arjun Kapoor Jokingly Blames Kartik Aaryan After Varun Dhawan's Team Fails To Film Him

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram on Friday to take a friendly jibe at fellow actor Kartik Aaryan as Varun Dhawan's team didn't record him dancing to Jug Jugg Jeeyo's The Punjaabban Song during an award show.

The video shared by the Half Girlfriend actor saw Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul, Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor and more celebs grooving to the hit track but the team failed to capture Arjun Kapoor who was also dancing on the stage.

Arjun Kapoor complains to Varun Dhawan's team for not filming him dancing

On Friday, Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video from an award show which was attended by notable fashion icons in the industry. The video saw Arjun Kapoor grooving to Kiara Advani-Varun Dhawan-starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo's The Punjaabban Song but he gets hidden behind Kiara and Varun, to which the former complained that the forthcoming film's team was lost in Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Sharing the video, the Gunday actor wrote in the caption, "Varun Dhawan jab humne kiya toh aapki team ne record nahi kiya kyunki aap Kartik Aaryan ke Bhool Bhulaiyaa mein kho gaye (Varun when I did the steps, your team didn't record it because they were busy recording Kartik Aaryan and were lost in his Bhool Bhulaiyaa)." Apart from Kiara, Anil Kapoor, Varun and Kartik Aaryan, the clip shared by Arjun featured Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Radhika Madan and Kriti Sanon grooving to the film's hit track on stage.

More on The Punjaabban Song

The makers of the Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani-starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo unveiled the film's first song, The Punjaabban Song, on 28 May 2022 which features the duo along with Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Manish Paul groove on the beats of bhangra. The foot-tapping number became a fan-favourite within no time with fans and celebs making social media reels on the same.

Popular singers, Gippy Grewal, Zahrah S Khan, Tanishk Bagchi, and Romy, have lent their voices to The Punjaabban Song, while the music and lyrics of the song are given by Tanishk Bagchi and Abrar Ul Haq. As the song is a remix of the Pakistani song Nach Punjaban, the makers of Jug Jugg Jeeyo have also given credits to the original song sung by Pakistani singer Abrar Ul Haq.

(Image: @varundhawan/@arjunkapoor/Instagram)