Arjun Kapoor Looks Uber-cool As Creates Quirky Reel; Says, 'Ready To Rumble'

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram on Monday, April 19, 2021, to share a short video of him that is too cool to miss. The actor shows off his stunning transformation and penned a quirky caption revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans have been flooding the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun Kapoor shared a short video in which he can be seen sitting on a couch and striking some cool poses. Soon he comes and blocks the camera lens and takes his hand off the camera revealing his transformation. In the transformation clip, Arjun Kapoor can be seen sporting a white shirt, mustard coloured printed trench coat and black pants. He also completed his look with a one-sided curly hairdo. The video ends with Arjun Kapoor wears his glares and leaves the room. Along with the video, he also wrote, “Ready to rumble”. Take a look at Arjun Kapoor's Instagram post below.

As soon as Arjun Kapoor shared the video online, fans went all out to flood the comment section as they went on to compliment the actor. Some of the users commented on how cool the video was, while some were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “This video is super cool. love it”. Another user wrote, “People praise beauty, I praise your personality”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Arjun Kapoor has recently slammed an Instagram user who challenged his request for donations to support a boy with a serious life-threatening condition on April 15. Arjun had asked for support by sharing a few pictures of the boy. “A request for everyone to do as much as they can to help the little boy! Donation link in bio,” he wrote. One of the users commented on the post as soon as he posted it, saying that the actor's one-day earnings would be enough to save the little one's life. The actor, who is known for his blunt demeanour, replied to the user by saying if he was earning 16 crores a day, he wouldn't need to post this. Take a look.

Image Source: Arjun Kapoor Instagram