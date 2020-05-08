Arjun Kapoor Loves Being A Serial Photo Bomber; Here's Proof

Arjun Kapoor is known for his carefree style and charming persona. This is evident from several of his on-screen characters from films like Ishqzaade, Gunday, and Tevar. He is also quite active on social media and often shares interesting photos. Apart from that, his Instagram handle also shows that he loves photo bombing. Here are some of the posts where he is seen photobombing:

Arjun Kapoor is a photobomber and these pictures are proof

ALSO READ |Actor Akshay Waghmare To Marry Arun Gawli's Daughter Yogita Amidst Lockdown

Back in September 2016, Arjun Kapoor took to his official social media handle to post a photo that featured Arjun Kapoor along with his uncle Anil Kapoor. In the post, there are several photos and they show that Arjun is photobombing Anil Kapoor. In one photo, fans can see that the Tevar actor is performing Anil Kapoor's iconic step and the photo is captioned as "Time for some dhina dhin dha !!!" Here is the post:

Arjun Kapoor was then seen photobombing Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar in 2019. The photo was captioned as "2 of the coolest, fun & most entertaining people I know. Their films aren’t too shabby either @zoieakhtar & @karanjohar !!! The Koffee King & The Gully Girl". Here is the post:

ALSO READ | Why Was Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man Replaced By Tom Holland's Spidey? Read



ALSO READ |Narada Jayanti 2020: Read The History And Significance Of The Festival

Not only others, but the actor has also once photobombed himself. In November 2016, he posted a photo on his social media handle which was to introduce two characters from an upcoming film Mubarakhan. In the film, he played a dual role of Charanveer and Karanveer Singh. Here is the photo:

ALSO READ | Vizag Gas Leak: Chiranjeevi, Sundeep Kishan & Other Celebs Offer Condolences Amid Tragedy



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.