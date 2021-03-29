Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Spend Some Quality Time Together; See Pics From Serene Outing

Actor Arjun Kapoor and rumoured girlfriend Malaika Arora, who are often papped together in the city enjoying some precious moments, recently spent their Sunday evenings together. Arjun took to his Instagram stories and documented some pictures from beachside amid nature and greenery.

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor spend time together

In the picture, Arjun captured Malaika as they strolled amidst a lush green lawn lined with coconut trees. Apart from strolling and witnessing the beauty of the place, the two stars had a great time enjoying a beautiful sunset and shared a picture of a stunning pond with the setting sun in the background. The pictures showed Malaika walking and grasping in the serene beauty of the place as Arjun strolls behind her taking snapshots of the place and the actress.

He captioned the picture and wrote, "Sunday Funday with Malaika Arora." Malaika shared the picture of the sunset setting behind the pond and wrote, "Such a lovely day!" Malaika also shared a video on her Instagram stories that showed the actor skipping by the pool while giving major fitness goals. She captioned the cool post and wrote, " let's do this."

Earlier, Arjun and Malaika partied together with Karisma Kapoor, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Natasha Poonawala, Sanjay Kapoor, and others at Amrita Arora's birthday bash in Mumbai. Fans swooned over Malaika and Arjun's cozy pic and dropped endearing comments. The two stars who even ringed the New Year's together were also spotted together paying a visit to Kareena Kapoor to meet the newly born little boy. The two stars arrived together and posed for the paps outside the residence.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor last graced the silver screen with Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, opposite Parineeti Chopra. He plays the role of a Haryanvi police officer, Pinky Dahiya. He will now be seen in the upcoming movie, Bhoot Police, alongside Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

(Image credit: Instagram)

