Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Wish 'wittiest Man' Sanjay Kapoor On Birthday With Unseen Pics

Sanjay Kapoor's birthday is today. Arjun Kapoor shared a lovely snapshot of himself with Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor with his fans on Sunday. Malaika Arora also wished Sanjay Kapoor with a photo. She shared it on her Instagram page.

Arjun wrote, “Happy birthday to the nicest soul the wittiest man & someone who can make people laugh all the time… love you @sanjaykapoor2500 but I’m still funnier than you[sic].” In response to Arjun’s post, Sanjay disagreed with Arjun claiming himself to be funnier. He replied, “I don’t think so. But you are a close 2nd[sic].” Sanjay Kapoor turned 56 today.

The actor, who has featured in several films and series, is looking forward to the debut of his daughter Shanaya Kapoor. Sanjay recently also appeared in the short film Friction, which is available on YouTube. He also appeared in Amazon Prime Video's The Last Hour, in which he portrayed DCP Arup Singh. Finding Anamika, which will be released on Netflix, will be his next film. Arjun Kapoor is working on a number of projects. The actor released the first look for his upcoming film The Ladykiller, earlier this month.

Sanjay Kapoor's work in Bollywood

Sanjay Kapoor was born in Mumbai on October 17, 1965. His father, Surinder Kapoor, was a well-known director in the industry. Surinder Kapoor has three sons — Sanjay, Boney, and Anil. Sanjay Kapoor made his acting debut alongside Tabu in the 1995 film 'Prem.' After the film, Sanjay Kapoor did the film 'Raja,' in which Madhuri Dixit appeared. The film was a box office success, and Sanjay Kapoor became an overnight sensation. After Raja, Sanjay Kapoor had super hits with films like 'Auzaar,' 'Mohabbat,' and 'Sirf Tum.' Sanjay played a negative part in the film 'Koi Mere Dil Se Poonchhe' in 2002, and while his performance was well-received, the film was a flop. In 1997, Anjay Kapoor married Maheep Kapoor, and the couple had two children, Shanaya Kapoor and Jahan Kapoor.

