Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora's Fun Night Out With Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja And Others

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were spotted partying with Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor, Masaba Gupta and Bhumi Pednekar on Thursday night (February 16). The group came together for the screening of the Anil Kapoor-Aditya Roy Kapur starrer web series The Night Manager.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Tillotama Shome, who are also featured in the series, joined the cast for the screening. The pictures from the star-studded event were shared by Arjun on his Instagram handle with the caption “A night out with the family for #TheNightManager.”

In the photo, Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor can be seen giggling hysterically, while in another, the Kuttey actor is seen standing on the seats with his arms outstretched. Additional polaroid pictures were also shared by Arjun.

Check out the pictures here:

Some additional images from the fun night were shared by Rhea Kapoor on her Instagram handle.

The Night Manager is based on a John le Carré book of the same name. The show is the Hindi adaptation of Hugh Laurie, Olivia Colman, Elizabeth Debicki, Tom Hiddleston, and Sussane Bier starrer original series. Directed by Sandeep Modi, the high-octane thriller was released digitally on February 17.

More about Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's relationship

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been going out for a long time now. The couple went public with their romance in 2019 on Arjun’s birthday. They're often spotted attending various events and parties together as well as posting adorable pictures with each other on social media.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be seen next in Homi Adajania's Murder Mubarak, which will mark his first on-screen project with Sara Ali Khan.