Celebrity couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were recently on a romantic getaway in Paris. The couple went on vacation to celebrate Arjun Kapoor's 37th birthday. While they left the City of Love on June 29, they spotted Deepika Padukone on a hoarding at the airport and praised the Gehraiyaan star for the "Desi touch" on their vacation.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora penned praise for Deepika Padukone. The couple shared glimpses of a video ad for Louis Vuitton featuring Deepika Padukone on a hoarding in Paris. Sharing the same, Arjun Kapoor tagged Deepika and hailed her for the ad. He wrote, "Desi touch to the videsi holiday." He further added, "Soo bloody proud seeing this at the Paris airport."

On the other hand, Malaika Arora also heaped praise on Deepika and called her a trendsetter. She wrote, "So damn cool @deepikapadukone... Eternal trendsetter." Deepika reshared Malaika's IG story to thank her. She added a GIF that read, "Love you," in the story.

Earlier this year, Deepika Padukone became the first-ever Indian brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton. The actor was also featured on the official Louis Vuitton pages as she stunned in a black and olive green coloured trendy outfit. At Cannes 2022, Deepika Padukone wore several stunning Louis Vuitton dresses, which also included a magnificent red coloured gown.

On Deepika Padukone's work front

Deepika Padukone was last seen in the romance drama Gehraiyaan. The actor now has several films in her kitty. She was last seen shooting for her maiden collaboration with South star Prabhas in Project K. The film also stars Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan. Apart from this, Deepika also has Pathan and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan in the pipeline. The actor will also star alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the official Hindi remake of the award-winning film The Intern.

Arjun Kapoor's upcoming films

Arjun Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Ek Villain Returns. The movie is helmed by Mohit Suri and also stars John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani in the lead roles. The actor also has Kuttay and Lady Killer in his kitty.

Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor/@deepikapadukone